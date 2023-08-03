Flathub Logo

Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still a lot of vintage content available for download, such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Ndryshime në versionin 32.0.0.465

rreth 3 vite më parë
(Montuar 6 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~17.59 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi10.78 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime190 360
Etiketa:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswflinuxflatpak