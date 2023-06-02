Dice Roller
nga Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Ndryshime në versionin 1.1.3
mbi 4 vite më parë
(Montuar 8 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~497.5 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi224 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime5444