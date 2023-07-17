Flathub Logo

Feeling Finder

nga Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
Instaloje

A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

Ndryshime në versionin 1.3.0

7 muaj më parë
(Montuar 7 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~27.11 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi10.77 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime12 270
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak