wiliwili
nga xfangfang and the wiliwili contributors
A third-party Bilibili client designed specifically for controller users
wiliwili has an experience that is very close to the official PC client
Simultaneously supports touch screen, mouse, keyboard, and controller control
Whether it's a computer or a gaming handheld, you can get a brand new user experience
Features:
- Multilingual: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English...
- Theme: Light / Dark
- Player: Video, Bangumi, Film and TV show
- Personal: You can scan the qrcode to login and view history, collection...
- Search: TV style, Videos and Bangumi...
- Activity: Recently updated video of the following uploader
- Live: Support watching the following uploader and other system recommendations
- Personal Page: Scan Code Login, History, Favourites, Followers, My Dramas
- Flatpak: wiliwili config directory is ~/.var/app/cn.xfangfang.wiliwili/config/wiliwili
Ndryshime në versionin 1.3.0
25 ditë më parë
(Montuar 7 ditë më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~25.06 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi14.89 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime1706