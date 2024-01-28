Flathub Logo

SchildiChat

nga SchildiChat
Instaloje

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.11.30-sc.2

10 muaj më parë
(Montuar 9 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas Apache License 2.0.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~303.13 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi117.61 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime18 150
Etiketa:
