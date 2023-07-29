Flathub Logo

Quadrix

nga Jean-François Alarie
Instaloje

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Ndryshime në versionin 1.7.2

6 muaj më parë
(Montuar 6 muaj më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~230.42 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi89.93 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime3755
Etiketa:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrixlinuxflatpak