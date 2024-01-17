Flathub Logo

TigerJython

nga TJ Group
Instaloje

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.39

rreth 1 muaj më parë
(Montuar 20 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~322.87 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi183.01 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime83
Etiketa:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak