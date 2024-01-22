Flathub Logo

CraftOS-PC Accelerated

nga JackMacWindows
Instaloje

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

CraftOS-PC is a fantasy terminal that allows you to write and run programs inside an '80s-style text console.

CraftOS-PC emulates the popular Minecraft mod "ComputerCraft", which adds programmable computers to Minecraft using the Lua programming language. CraftOS-PC takes this experience outside Minecraft to allow you to run the same programs anywhere you go.

CraftOS-PC provides a set of functions (called APIs) that make it super easy to do simple tasks such as write text to the screen, read files, and more. The simplicity of these functions makes CraftOS-PC great for new programmers, but their power makes it possible to write all sorts of complex programs with less code.

If you aren't ready to write programs yet, there's already a large number of programs for ComputerCraft that will work in CraftOS-PC, ranging from simple games to whole graphical operating systems. These can be downloaded through the built-in Pastebin and GitHub Gist clients.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.8

rreth 1 muaj më parë
(Montuar 15 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas MIT License.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~50.63 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi5.27 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime2626

Aplikacione të tjera nga JackMacWindows

Etiketa:
computercraftcraftosemulatorlinuxflatpak