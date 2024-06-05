Flathub Logo

AssaultCube Reloaded

nga AssaultCube Reloaded Task Force
Të paverifikuar
Instaloje

First-person-shooter game

The game offers fast paced gameplay just like its predecessor AssaultCube. Improvements over the original game include:

  • New, diverse game modes and mutators
  • Many new and different weapons
  • More realistic gameplay: damage fading over distance, bleeding, drowning
  • Ricochet shots (bouncing bullets)
  • Chat easily visible, separated from the main console
  • Less potential cheats (more server-sided code)
  • Better voting system: ignore neutral votes, veto admin votes after second press
  • Improved radar showing explosions and shotlines
  • Killfeed making it easy to see kills
  • Spawn enqueue/dequeue—no need to spam the spawn button

Ndryshime në versionin v2.18.2

mbi 3 vite më parë
(Montuar rreth 3 orë më parë)
Shënime hedhjeje në qarkullim

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas zlib License.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi Si I Instaluar~109.39 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi87.93 MiB
I Gatshëm Për Arkitekturaaarch64, x86_64
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak