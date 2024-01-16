Dconf Editor
nga The GNOME Project
I verifikuar
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Ndryshime në versionin 45.0.1
5 muaj më parë
(Montuar 21 ditë më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~1.31 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi459.7 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime95 713