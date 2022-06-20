Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Ndryshime në versionin 1.51.1
mbi 2 vite më parë
(Montuar mbi 1 vit më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~5.8 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi2.02 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime58 973