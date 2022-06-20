Flathub Logo

Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.51.1

mbi 2 vite më parë
(Montuar mbi 1 vit më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
Madhësi i instaluar~5.8 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi2.02 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime58 973
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak