Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

nga Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Instaloje
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.0

7 ditë më parë
(Montuar rreth 5 orë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~263.88 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi103.13 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmeaarch64, x86_64
Etiketa:
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak