InVesalius generates 3D medical imaging reconstructions based on a sequence of 2D DICOM files acquired with CT or MRI equipments. InVesalius is internationalized (currently available in English, Portuguese, French, Spanish, Turkish, Italian, Czech, Japanese, Catalan, Korean, Romanian and German) and provides several tools:

DICOM support including: (a) ACR-NEMA version 1 and 2; (b) DICOM version 3.0 (including various encodings of JPEG -lossless and lossy-, RLE)

Image manipulation features (zoom, pan, rotation, brightness/contrast, etc)

Segmentation based on 2D slices

Pre-defined threshold ranges according to tissue of interest

Segmentation based on watershed

Region growing segmentation

Edition tools (similar to Paint Brush) based on 2D slices

Semi-automatic segmentation based on Watershed

3D surface creation

3D surface connectivity tools

3D surface exportation (including: binary STL, OBJ, VRML, Inventor)

High-quality volume rendering projection

Pre-defined volume rendering presets

Volume rendering crop plane

Picture exportation (including: BMP, TIFF, JPG, PostScript, POV-Ray)

Minimum, Maximum or Mean Intensity Projection, Maximum Intensity Difference Accumulation and Contour based visualizations