Flathub Logo

ConfClerk

nga confclerk developers
Instaloje

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Ndryshime në versionin 0.6.4

rreth 6 vite më parë
(Montuar rreth 2 vite më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~843.5 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi396.67 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime1358
Etiketa:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarflinuxflatpak