xemu

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Ndryshime në versionin v0.7.118

rreth 2 muaj më parë
(Montuar rreth 2 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
Madhësi i instaluar~19.47 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi6.52 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime2 088 869
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak