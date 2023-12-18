xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.
Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".
Ndryshime në versionin v0.7.118
rreth 2 muaj më parë
(Montuar rreth 2 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~19.47 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi6.52 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime2 088 869