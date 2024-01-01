RedNotebook
nga Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Ndryshime në versionin 2.31
5 muaj më parë
(Montuar rreth 1 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~6.4 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi1.96 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime36 907