Flathub Logo

Moosync

nga Sahil Gupte
Instaloje

Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

Ndryshime në versionin 10.3.2

5 ditë më parë
(Montuar 1 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~549.09 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi185.56 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime31 108
Etiketa:
audioextensionsmusicplayerpluginsspotifyyoutubelinuxflatpak