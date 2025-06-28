Grayjay is a multi-platform media application that allows you to watch content from multiple platforms in a single application.

Grayjay enables you to create and watch video content in your own terms by allowing you to follow creators, not platforms, giving you full ownership and control over what you watch.

Add or import video sources including: YouTube, PeerTube, Odysee, Nebula, Patreon, and more (via custom plugins)

The universal feed enables you to access all of your subscriptions and content in one place, storing your history and playlists entirely locally and allowing you to download content for offline playback.