Warp
nga Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Ndryshime në versionin 0.6.2
2 muaj më parë
(Montuar 2 muaj më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~6.6 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi2.9 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime70 016