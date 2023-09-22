Multiplication Puzzle
Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
