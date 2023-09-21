Elastic
nga Alice Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Ndryshime në versionin 0.1.4
5 muaj më parë
(Montuar 5 muaj më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~592.5 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi177.88 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime6610