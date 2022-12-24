Calculus

Carlos ගෙන්
Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

1.5.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~109 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය34 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන10,696
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus