Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~154 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය115 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන15,138
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://mandelbulber.com/
උදව්https://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2