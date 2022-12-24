Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.
Features:
2.29 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~154 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය115 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන15,138
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න