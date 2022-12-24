Darkbar

Sean Davis ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනයපරිත්‍යාග
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

1.0.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~1 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය367 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන3,995
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
අනන්‍යන:
customizationtitlebar