Bombermaaan

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

2.1.8.2208 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~15 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය7 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන14,703
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
අනන්‍යන:
arcadebombermangame