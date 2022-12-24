WebArchives

A web archives viewer

A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.

Features:

  • List recently opened web archives
  • List available local web archives
  • List of web archives available to download
  • Print a page
  • Night mode (Darkreader)
  • Zoom controls
  • Search in page
  • History
  • Bookmarks
  • Search a page
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Multi-windows
  • Multi-tabs
  • Random page
  • Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
  • Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
  • Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)

0.4.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~12 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය4 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන8,444
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/birros/web-archives
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/birros/web-archives/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.birros.WebArchives

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.birros.WebArchives

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.birros.WebArchives
අනන්‍යන:
archiveofflineweb