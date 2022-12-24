WebArchives
A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.
Features:
- List recently opened web archives
- List available local web archives
- List of web archives available to download
- Print a page
- Night mode (Darkreader)
- Zoom controls
- Search in page
- History
- Bookmarks
- Search a page
- Keyboard shortcuts
- Multi-windows
- Multi-tabs
- Random page
- Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
- Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
- Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)
0.4.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~12 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය4 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන8,444
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න