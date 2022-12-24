Bookworm
Siddhartha Das ගෙන්
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
1.1.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
almost 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~149 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය40 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන54,606
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
