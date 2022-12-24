Melody

ස්ථාපනය
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

2.2.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

almost 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~98 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය21 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන20,103
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://anufrij.org/melody/
උදව්https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
අනන්‍යන:
musicplaylistradio