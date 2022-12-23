ParaPara

Tanaka Takayuki ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

3.2.8 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~3 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය600 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,440
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
උදව්https://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
අනන්‍යන:
imagepictureviewer