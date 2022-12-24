Viper
0neGal ගෙන්
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
1.7.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~240 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය96 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන3,524
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න