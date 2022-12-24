Viper

0neGal ගෙන්
@0negal on GitHub
ස්ථාපනය

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

1.7.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~240 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය96 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන3,524
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper