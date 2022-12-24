Qv2ray
Leroy.H.Y ගෙන්
Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.
2.0.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
over 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~13 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය6 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන12,513
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
