Popout3D
PopoutApps ගෙන්
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.
1.6.41 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~178 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය34 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,720
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
