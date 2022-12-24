Popout3D

PopoutApps ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

1.6.41 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~178 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය34 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,720
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d