Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

v1.3.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~68 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය28 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන38,824
බලපත්‍රයMIT License
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
උදව්https://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup