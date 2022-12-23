Gittyup
Gittyup Community ගෙන්
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
v1.3.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~68 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය28 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන38,824
බලපත්රයMIT License
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න