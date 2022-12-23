Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.
Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:
flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks
1.10.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~59 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය17 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන340,460
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න
ධාවනය
අනන්යන: