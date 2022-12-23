Spotube

Kingkor Roy Tirtho ගෙන්
@KRTirtho on GitHub
ස්ථාපනය

A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed

Spotube is a Flutter based lightweight Spotify client. It utilizes the power of Spotify & Youtube's public API & creates a hazardless, performant & resource friendly User Experience

Following are the features that currently spotube offers:

  • Open Source
  • Anonymous/Guest Login
  • Cross platform
  • No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
  • Lightweight & resource friendly
  • Native performance (Thanks to Flutter+Skia)
  • Playback control is on user's machine instead of server based
  • Small size & less data hungry
  • No spotify or youtube ads since it uses all public & free APIs (But it's recommended to support the creators by watching/liking/subscribing to the artists youtube channel or add as favourite track in spotify. Mostly buying spotify premium is the best way to support their valuable creations)
  • Synced Lyrics
  • Downloadable track

2.7.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~38 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය16 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන36,291
බලපත්‍රයBSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/krtirtho/spotube
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube