Gydl
Jannik Hauptvogel ගෙන්
Download content from sites like YouTube
Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.
Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.
Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).
0.1.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
almost 6 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~25 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය11 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන45,867
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
