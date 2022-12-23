Gydl

ස්ථාපනය

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

0.1.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~25 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය11 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන45,867
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
උදව්https://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl