Gradience
Gradience Team ගෙන්
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.
The main features of Gradience include the following:
- 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
- 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
- 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
- ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
- 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins
0.4.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
4 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~26 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය9 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන56,784
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න
ධාවනය
අනන්යන: