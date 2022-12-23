Spedread

GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

2.4.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

17 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~155 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය42 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,155
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
අනන්‍යන:
fastreadreadingspeed