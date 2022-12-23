Mindustry
Anuken et al. ගෙන්
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
145.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
4 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~256 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය134 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන29,901
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
