Aliza MS

@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub
DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

1.9.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

26 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~33 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය10 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන6,487
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS