File Shredder
Alan Beveridge ගෙන්
Securely delete your files
File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.
1.3.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
8 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~637 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය250 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන21,860
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න