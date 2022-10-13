File Shredder

Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

1.3.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

8 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~637 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය250 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන21,860
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider/tree/develop/po
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider