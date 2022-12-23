FlashPrint

Flashforge ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

5.6.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

4 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~39 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය28 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන10,441
බලපත්‍රයhttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
අනන්‍යන:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer