Boatswain
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto ගෙන්
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
0.3.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
4 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~2 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය514 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,860
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
