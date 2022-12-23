Boatswain

Georges Basile Stavracas Neto ගෙන්
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

0.3.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

4 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~2 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය514 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,860
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
අනන්‍යන:
