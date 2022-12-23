MQTT X

EMQ ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය

An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

1.9.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 month ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~241 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය91 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන11,971
බලපත්‍රයApache License 2.0
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://mqttx.app/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.emqx.MQTTX

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.emqx.MQTTX

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.emqx.MQTTX