Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

0.1.4.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

11 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~240 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය86 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන3,595
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
