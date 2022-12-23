EDuke32

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

20230609-10312-c126d1ea3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

14 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~23 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය11 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන18,627
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://www.eduke32.com/
උදව්https://wiki.eduke32.com
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
අනන්‍යන:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter