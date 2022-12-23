QPrompt
Javier O. Cordero Pérez ගෙන්
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.
1.1.6 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
4 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~24 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය18 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන4,082
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න