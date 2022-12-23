Dinonuggy's Journey

CoEck Studios ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය

A pixel art 2d platformer game.

A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!

0.70.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~42 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය21 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,107
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://coeck-studios.com/dinonuggys-journey/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey