Dinonuggy's Journey
CoEck Studios ගෙන්
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!
0.70.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~42 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය21 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,107
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න