BrickBuster
Claudio Cambra ගෙන්
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
1.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~37 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය16 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන1,089
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
