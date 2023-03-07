BYOD

ස්ථාපනය

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

1.1.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

5 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~9 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය4 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන501
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://chowdsp.com/
ප්‍රභව කේත පිරික්සන්නhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD