BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
1.1.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
5 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~9 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය4 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන501
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න